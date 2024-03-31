Viral: Uber bill comes ‘whopping’ ₹7.66 cr for an auto ride, netizens shocked

CHENNAI: An Uber ride turns into a ‘nightmare’ after a customer receives a bill amount of Rs 7.66 cr instead of Rs 62 for regular auto ride.

Deepak Tenguria from Noida booked an Uber ride and received the bill in crores after reaching his destination.

The news become viral after his friend Ashish Mishra shared the video on X.

The video clip highlights that his friend asked Deepak regarding the fare and he shows the exact amount of Rs 7,66,83,762 and Rs 5,99,09189 as waiting time cost and additional Rs 75 was added as promotional cost.

After the video sparked amusement among netizens, Uber India apologizes and assured through an post that says “Hey, sorry to hear about the trouble. Please allow us some time while we are looking into this issue for you. We will get back to you with an update.”