Viral Memes Dog 'Cheems' dies due to health complications

CHENNAI: Cheems is a breed of Shibu Inu who was the favourite of meme creators was succumbed to death due to health complications during a surgery.

According to post from Dog's owner Cheems feel asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Apparently it was too late before they could arrange for chemotherapy or anyother possible treatment.

Adding to it, the owner quoted 'Don't be sad, Please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world. A Shibu Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me.

He has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of jo to many of you, but now his mission has completed," in the post.

Cheems who was known as "Pup Balltze" grabbed attention among netizens during early 2010s.The comical expressions of his was used for various meme templates among meme creators with vulnerable expressions of his being people's favourite especially during lockdown trying to escape the pandemic.

The post was filled with hertfelt and emotional comments from instagram user's One of them commented "He is a legend of the Internet world, a meme founder and now, he is immortal.rest in love weet ball,you were and are loved by billions all over the world."

Shiba Inu was adopted by Kathy of Hong kong when he was an year old.

Shiba Inu was known for his varied range of vulnerable expressions in the social media handles and his fondness became popular on Instagram in 2015.