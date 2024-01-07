Viral: Kashmiri boy rules internet with crazy trick football shots

CHENNAI: Shah Huzaib, 22, from the Budgam district of Jammu & Kashmir has been captivating the internet with his trick football shots that seem to defy the laws of physics.

The video of his fantastic kicks to seamless ball control, has left the audience awestruck.

The video is a compilation of his trick shots of 2023 which showcased a series of skillful moves that had been a testament to the artistry and dedication behind the trick shots.

Huzaib, who made headlines after former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty and German soccer player Toni Kroos, is well-known for his trick shots.

He took up football in 2016 and by May 2018, he started perfecting football trick-shots. From gaining popularity on social media to emerging victorious in an international football trick-shot competition sponsored by Cristiano Ronaldo Fragrances, Huzaib’s trick-shots came a long way.