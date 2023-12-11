Video of heated argument between woman, cab driver over Rs 5 goes viral; company responds

CHENNAI: A video of a heated argument between a woman and a cab driver over a fare of Rs 5 went viral on the internet.

In the now-viral video, the woman pointed out that the driver had charged her Rs 100 for the booked ride when the fare displayed on the app is Rs. 95.

The driver became agitated and started to raise his voice in frustration against the woman when she started recording the exchange.

Further, he insists on dropping her at her destination, despite attempts to clarify her location.

“If the car goes extra, you will have to pay extra money” the driver can be heard saying repeatedly during the heated exchange.

Both the parties continued with their argument until the conclusion of the video.

The cab company that the driver was associated with has now issued an apology for the incident.

"We are truly sorry for the distressing encounter our passenger had to endure. The behavior displayed by the driver is not tolerated on our platform, and we are committed to taking decisive measures to address such incidents, as the safety of our customers is paramount to us. Our dedicated team will thoroughly assess this matter through an internal inquiry. We kindly urge the individual who posted about this to get in touch with us privately. Any further details you can share would be immensely valuable to us. Thank you," the company wrote.





The video has garnered over 2.3 million views on Instagram.



The netizens are divided regarding the incident. While some point out that creating a ruckus over a fare of Rs 5 is unnecessary, few supported the women and slammed the driver's behaviour.

One user wrote, "She should give what's on the app. Nothing more. If she gives 5 rs today tomorrow the taxiwala (cab driver) will charge everyone for extra."

Another user wrote, "Car doesn't run on water, stop siding with the lady, the driver also has to make a livelihood, Your rates are pathetic, plus customers sometimes don't give accurate drop locations."

"Not about the money but about the inappropriate behaviour," a third user commented.