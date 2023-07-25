Twitter can’t get enough of Jaya’s stern expressions in ‘Dhindora Baje Re’

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan’s stern expressions in ‘Dhindhora Baje’ from Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic comedy ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ have drawn a lot of attention from the netizens.

In the song, Jaya Bachchan can be seen with a very grim face throughout.

Twitter users have reacted with amusing comments and memes to her portrayal. Have a look.

“Jaya Bachchan is being her own self throughout this entire song,” one person said.

Another person commented, “I think the climax of Rocky Rani would be Jaya Bachchan finally smiling.”

Another social media user wrote, “Okay so Jaya Bachchan is playing herself.”

Jaya Bachchan’s portrayal in Karan Johar’s highly awaited romantic comedy, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ has sparked widespread interest and speculation since the film’s trailer was unveiled last month.

The trailer suggests an interesting contrast, as Jaya Bachchan’s character, Dhanlakshmi, looks to be a strict matriarch, which stands out in the movie’s bright and joyful environment as she appears alone amid a sea of vivid red outfits and a vibrant background, wrapped in a dark blue sari in anger.

On Monday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared the full video of the song titled‘ Dhindhora Baje Re’.

The clip shows Alia and Ranveer dancing at a giant Durga Puja pandal. The duo is seen twinning in traditional red attires and showing their dance moves.

This dance number is sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

This is the film’s fourth track after ‘Tum Kya Mile’ and ‘What Jhumka’ and ‘Ve Kamleya’.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer, Alia, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is set to hit the theatres on July 28.