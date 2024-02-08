Shahid Kapoor recreates Virat Kohli’s viral video with a hilarious twist

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming theatrical film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, has shared his plans on gorging on delectable and desi food as the promotions of his upcoming film opposite Kriti Sanon get over.

The actor recently took to his Instagram and shared a funny video of himself with audio from a viral interview of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Referring to Virat Kohli, he shared what he is going to eat now that he has wrapped up the promotion of his upcoming film.

He wrote on the video: “Promotions khatam hone ke baad waali feeling (The feeling after promotions are done).”

In the video, he lip syncs viral lines of Virat Kohli from an old interview where he had shared what he was planning to eat after his match. As Shahid strikes goofy expressions throughout the video, he also holds a bat as a homage to the cricketer.

Meanwhile, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, which also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra, will see Shahid essaying the character of a computer engineer, who falls in love with Kriti’s character, a humanoid robot. The film is a unique romantic comedy which is about an impossible love story in the uncharted territories of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the film is set to debut in theatres on February 9.