Ranveer Singh mimics Sonu Nigam, during ‘RRKPK’ promotions

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently busy promoting their upcoming romantic film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

During a promotional event on Friday night, Ranveer was seen singing Shah Rukh Khan’s super hit track ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’ from the film ‘Pardes’.

The ‘Ram-Leela’ actor talked about singer Sonu Nigam, during the event and said, “Anybody want to see an imitation of Sonu Nigam? He can imitate every singer that ever existed. He has a special talent. But here’s the clincher, I can do Sonu Nigam, do you want to see that?,” the audience hooted for the actor.

Ranveer while talking to Sonu Nigam and said, “Many years ago you made a very naughty joke about me and my wife, do you remember that? To aaj mein lunga Badla.”

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor then mimicked Nigam in front of the audience and performed the popular track ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’ on stage.

The popular track featuring Shah Rukh Khan, featured in Subhash Ghai’s 1997 romantic drama ‘Pardes,’ which also starred Mahima Chaudhry, Apurva Agnihotri, Amrish Puri, and Alok Nath in the leading roles. The track is composed by Nadeem-Shravan, sung by Sonu Nigam, and written by Anand-Bakshi.

Ranveer and Alia will be sharing screen space in the movie ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Recently the makers unveiled the songs ‘What Jhumka’, ‘Tum Kya Mile’, ‘Ve Kamleya’ and the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the audience.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don’t like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to ‘Switch’ and live with each other families to impress them.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar’s storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.