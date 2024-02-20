Ranveer Singh just 'loves' Deepika's BAFTA look

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to praise his better half Deepika Padukone and this time too he complimented the actress's look from the recently concluded BAFTA award event.

Ranveer took to the comment section of international photographer Greg Williams, who shared a bunch of monochrome pictures from BAFTA, where Deepika was a presenter.

In a slew of photographs, there was an image of the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star and Ranveer couldn't stop himself commenting on it.

The actor wrote: “Such a beautiful shot of Deepika! Love it! Heart emoji.. Ugh her smile (melting emoji).”

Ranveer then shared a bunch of sparkling emojis on Deepika’s profile, where she had shared the first look from the event.

The actress had chosen a shimmery silver saree by ace couturier Sabyasachi.

Deepika presented the honour of Best Film not in the English language to Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone of Interest' at the BAFTA Awards.

This is not the first time Deepika has taken the centre stage for an international award event. Just last year, she was seen at the Oscars, when she introduced the song 'Nattu Nattu' from the movie 'RRR'.