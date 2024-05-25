Powerful roar close-up shot of 'Shalom'- The Lion leaves netizens in awe

CHENNAI: Lions are the king of the jungle and it’s rare to see the king hunt at great lengths for his own survival.

It is very hard to capture a footage or image of a lion when it’s at rest and even harder when its hunting and here a photographer from Los Angeles managed to capture a footage of a lion during his trip to African Forest.

He later posted the footage on Instagram and he spoke about the difficulties he faced while he was trying to capture the footage and claims that it was completely worth it.

The photographer had to travel 32 hours by flight and four-hour drive to reach Glen Garriff conservation where the video was shot. The viral video is of a lion named Shalom who appears to be calm and serene but suddenly lets out a powerful roar.

The video was posted and it immediately gained over 6000 views which left the netizens mesmerized.

The post also received many comments, one of them read, “Aw finally you’re there…so good to hear king Shalom’s welcome roar.”

Another user said, “Love that sun beaming down as he gives that powerful roar. Awesome.”

Another fan commented saying, “How exciting. Love Shalom…he is a big teddy bear.”