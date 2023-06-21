Peculiar apartment rules: No meat in this apartment in NYC

CHENNAI: The landlord from New York won’t rent out the properties to anyone who prepares meat. The bewildered claims by landlords are not a surprise in India’s metropolitan cities however, in New York apartments it is hard to comprehend the fact that eating and cooking meat in a rented home is prohibited.

“The real estate listing that appeared briefly in Brooklyn last week looked intriguing: a spacious, sun-drenched, full-floor apartment in a detailed brick townhome in Fort Greene with luxurious outdoor spaces and period details. The wonderful vegetarian landlord had only one house rule: “No meat or fish in the building,” says real estate agent Andrea Kelly in a report.

Even in a place where people pay a lump sum amount to live in an apartment with a bathtub, nice walls, there are places where people cannot eat non-vegetarian food.

However, the vegan would like this offer and is willing to pay the 5,750 dollars tenant with this convenience.

The apartment hunters in New York facing this eccentric situation went viral, and internet users expressed their views and opinion in the comment section.

One user commented, “Insane rent for a one-bedroom walk-up. The real problem with the, "no cooking meat" rule is not the rule itself. The problem is that it comes from a landlord who will almost certainly be incredibly persnickety and intrusive.

A second user adds, “Karma will give them cabbage!”