Paragraphica: A Camera without lens

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Jun 2023 11:04 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-02 11:12:01.0  )
CHENNAI: Artificial Intelligence has started entering every professional sector. It is now making an entry into photography. Bjørn Karmann, an Amsterdam-based senior experience and interaction designer, took to Twitter to introduce Paragraphica, a context-to-image camera that uses location data and artificial intelligence to visualise a "photo" of a specific place and moment.

The viral video features a man taking a picture with the new camera, Paragraphica. He is seen operating the camera and taking a snap of the place he is in. The resulting photographs are not just a snapshot but also provide information about the location, the current weather and nearby places. Bjørn Karmann also uploaded photographs clicked with Paragraphica at different locations.

The video was shared by Bjørn Karmann on May 30th with the caption “Introducing – Paragraphica! A camera that takes photos using location data. It describes the place you are at and then converts it into an AI-generated ‘photo’.”

Since being shared the video received 9.4M views, 22.6k likes and 4,713 retweets.

A user commented, “You just invented the "prompt camera"! ”

“Why not simply make a mobile App to do it with location data?” another added.

“Perhaps it's a parallel universe you're taking a picture of.” commented the third.

Online Desk

