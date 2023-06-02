Paragraphica: A Camera without lens

CHENNAI: Artificial Intelligence has started entering every professional sector. It is now making an entry into photography. Bjørn Karmann, an Amsterdam-based senior experience and interaction designer, took to Twitter to introduce Paragraphica, a context-to-image camera that uses location data and artificial intelligence to visualise a "photo" of a specific place and moment.

The viral video features a man taking a picture with the new camera, Paragraphica. He is seen operating the camera and taking a snap of the place he is in. The resulting photographs are not just a snapshot but also provide information about the location, the current weather and nearby places. Bjørn Karmann also uploaded photographs clicked with Paragraphica at different locations.

EMBED:

The video was shared by Bjørn Karmann on May 30th with the caption “Introducing – Paragraphica! A camera that takes photos using location data. It describes the place you are at and then converts it into an AI-generated ‘photo’.”



Since being shared the video received 9.4M views, 22.6k likes and 4,713 retweets.

A user commented, “You just invented the "prompt camera"! ”

“Why not simply make a mobile App to do it with location data?” another added.

“Perhaps it's a parallel universe you're taking a picture of.” commented the third.