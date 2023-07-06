Meme fest following the launch of "Twitter killer" Threads

CHENNAI: Meta has officially launched Threads, which is an app considered a direct rival to Twitter. The app will allow users to post text, links and reply to or repost messages from others.

Threads is a straightforward text-based conversation app that lets people compose and share those messages in real-time. It has often been compared to Twitter due to its similarities. In both apps, users can engage with the posts they see by liking, replying, sharing posts and sending direct messages.

This was created by Facebook and Instagram owners Meta, went live in the UK at midnight on Thursday. new app billed as a rival to Twitter has seen 10 million people sign up in its first seven hours. Threads, created by Facebook and Instagram owners Meta, went live in the UK at midnight on Thursday.

Threads also allow its users to log in easily. In addition, the users can also find their friends and connections without any hassle.

While launching the app, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg shared a post on Threads that read, “There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it.”

The launch has taken the internet by storm. Threads witnessed 10 million sign-ups within a few hours stirring kicking up a meme fest.

WATCH SOME OF THE VIDEOS HERE:





10 mins in to threads App



Me coming Back to Twitter pic.twitter.com/qRrVLzgadp — (@VS__offll) July 6, 2023





Not sure about #ThreadsApp but this is damn cool ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/U8BJHAJWgT — Sidharth (@sidharthxdesign) July 4, 2023





As the app crossed various milestones, Mark Zuckerberg kept the world updated about the same through Threads posts.

Earlier, Zuckerberg revealed, “Threads just passed 2 million sign-ups in the first two hours.”

Soon after this post, he updated all, “Just passed 5 million sign-ups in the first four hours...” Zuckerberg's latest post reveals the crossing of the 7-million mark.