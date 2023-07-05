Internet stands thrilled by video of skilled sheepdog at work

CHENNAI: A video of a sheepdog managing a group of sheep hasbeen doing rounds all over social media.

In the video, it is seen he directs the sheeps to position themselves and the dog can be seen running and jumping.

The dog is an Border Collie, a medium sized breed of herding dog widely regarded as the most intelligent breed of dog. The video has captured people's hearts and minds on social media.

The video was shared by a user called "Figensport" and the post was captioned as 'He knows his work very well'

Watch the video here:

The video has gained more than 7 million views along with a huge number of likes and retweets.

Several individuals also are seen discussing the characteristics of the dog in comment section of the video.

"Yes! Essentially, you can give them a new instruction only once or twice, and they'll understand it. For some dogs, it takes up to 40 times or more. Collie and sheepdogs are the most intelligent dogs in the world, commented a user."

"They are the BEST dogs in the world. We had one when my boys were very young, and he was a great friend. I never knew a dog could jump so high, straight up in the air, to catch a frisbee, his favourite game. I once caught a line drive at Hub's softball game," commented another netizen.

"The Border Collie is Widely considered to be the most intelligent dog breed; they are descendants of landrace sheepdogs. They are now mostly used as working dogs to herd livestock, specifically sheep," said another.