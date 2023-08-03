Indian musician remixes Barbie Girl song in carnatic version, netizens go awe

CHENNAI: Ever since the two much anticipated films of the year, Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' released in theatres, there has been much talk, craze and online clash about the both the films and some calling the phenomenon as 'Barbieheimer'. One such is a viral video of musician remixing the popular 1997 song 'Barbie Girl' by Danish dance-pop group Aqua to a South Indian version, more like Carnatic tunes remixed with the original song.

The video was posted by musician-Mahesh Raghvan on his Instagram with a caption, "Here's a Carnatic Mix of Barbie Girl by Aqua! If you like what you hear, do let me know in the comments." (sic)

The video features the musician sitting and playing the notes on a pad with the help of GeoShred Official app.

Posted a few days ago, the video has amassed 3 million views, 3,146 comments, 287 likes and 190k shares on the platform. Netizens are all over in awe for the video and praising the talented musician's skill to remix the popular song to an Indian version to perfection.



One user commented, "South Indian Barbie wedding". Another user commented, "Barbie Kumari & Kenlingeswaram". "Am I the only one thinking of Vivek sir singing I am a beggar boy" a third user commented. "Happiness is listening to something epic like this and having fun," another user commented.