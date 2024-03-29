Going Viral: Did 'The Simpsons' predict a bridge collapse in Baltimore??

CHENNAI: A cargo ship lost its power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore this Tuesday, destroying the span in a matter of seconds and plunging it into the river in a terrifying collapse that could disrupt a vital shipping port for months.

The famous TV show 'The Simpsons' is known for predicting real-life events.

Recently, some people claimed that it predicted a bridge collapse in Baltimore.

The Simpsons, a cartoon show that's been on TV for a long time is famous for sometimes showing things that later happen in real life.

In the episode netizens are talking about, a bridge does collapse, but it's not in Baltimore. It's actually in Springfield, which is the fictional town where The Simpsons live.

The episode was aired in 1991, but the bridge collapse scene happens in 1992. However, the real-life Baltimore bridge collapse happened much later.

Netizens have concluded that it's just a coincidence that some people noticed.