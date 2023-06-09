Former student's message to teacher after 20 years win hearts

CHENNAI: Relationship between a teacher and a student is a beautiful phase in the latter's pursuit of knowledge. The bond is based on mutual respect, guidance, and trust, and it fosters a supportive environment for learning.

A teacher named Mark Dent shared a screenshot on his social media handle of a former student's heartwarming message to him after 20 years. In that message, the student expressed his gratitude for the teacher's support, which led him to land his dream job in science. Mr. Dent captioned his post by stating, “Today I was tracked down by an ex-pupil and received this message. The moment I read this, I burst with pride and emotion. This is what we do it for, fellow teachers.”

On looking up the post, people started getting nostalgic about their teachers.

Today I was tracked down by an ex-pupil and received this message. The moment I read this, I burst with pride and emotion. This is what we do it for, fellow teachers. pic.twitter.com/EVnBMxJVfS — Mark Dent (@Mr_M_Dent) June 6, 2023

"This is amazing. I often think of my English teacher and the things she helped me with, she has no idea. So happy you were able to be tracked down!" a user commented.



"Teachers are the heroes. Society should value them more," another commented.



"Just shows the impact and importance of having a great teacher," another user stated on the importance of teacher.

