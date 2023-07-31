Ed Sheeran spotted serving hot dogs before sell-out concert

LOS ANGELES: Hitmaker Ed Sheeran was seen serving hot dogs as fans in Chicago were treated to a surprise service in one of the city's famous restaurants.

The record-breaking British musician, 32, surprised fans by serving up some juicy hot dogs prior to his sell-out concert in Chicago. Ed gave away the delicacies to its overjoyed customers, reports mirror.co.uk.

The smiling 'Shape Of You' singer was greeted by a large queue as the excited crowd hoped to be handed the wiener by their favourite singer.

Taking to their Twitter page, the company joked: "Our newest trainee @edsheeran has a lot to learn, he's way too proper and friendly."

The establishment is well known for its delicious food and cutting insults from staff.

Sharing a clip of the experience to his Instagram, Ed said: "Served hot dogs at @wienerscircle today. This place is legendary is Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it. See you at the stadium tonight x"

While it's unknown why he made the appearance, fans were quick to praise the ginger star. One user commented on his post: "We need more people like Ed in this world," while another added: "I love your humble, modest body language."

The impromptu appearance followed a similar show up by Lana Del Rey who was spotted working at an Alabama Waffle House restaurant earlier in the month. The global superstar surprised diners as she decided to put on the uniform and try out the side hustle, just weeks before her performance at the Lollapalooza festival on August 3.

Lana was seen by fans as she poured coffee and took orders from diners in the restaurant and one took a video, show her uniform with a name tag as she worked behind the counter.

A viral clip was captioned: "Lana Del Rey working at a Waffle House today!"