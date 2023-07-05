Duo’s fiery dance on Vicky, Sara’s 'Tere Vaaste' will make you groove too

CHENNAI: The viral dance clip featuring a duo dancing to the tunes of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s 'Tere Vaaste' was posted on Instagram.

Dance is an extremely passionate art performed to express one’s love for music.

It is a form of art, a way to bring happiness, to express your feelings, be more fit or just feel about yourself.

Watch the viral dance video here:

The family drama film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, was released on June 2.

As a matter of fact, even before its release, several songs from the film went viral, including Tere Vaaste. Since then, the song has become a favourite for Instagram reels, prompting people to showcase their dance skills and share beautiful renditions.

Among the countless videos featuring the song, a dance video has gone viral and is making people groove. The video captures a duo showcasing their dance moves to the song Tere Vaaste, and it is too good to miss out on.

The video have left viewers speechless.

Since being shared on June 15, the video has garnered over 3 million views and is still growing. Many also took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts. A few even dropped love-struck and heart emoticons after watching the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Those expressions,” expressed an individual. Another added, “Till now the bestest dance on this song.”

“This chreo is an addiction,” wrote a third.