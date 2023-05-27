Devoted dog receives diploma alongside his human

The crowd at a graduation program in Seton Hall University in New Jersey was all cheers as Grace Mariani and her service dog Justin took the stage to receive the diplomas.

Grace Mariani graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Education degree and her service dog Justin received the same honour for being her forever companion by attending all her classes.



Both received their honour from Seton Hall’s President Joseph E. Nyre.



The video was shared on Seton Hall’s twitter page five days ago and received 147.9K views, 203 retweets and 820 likes

Mariani aspires to teach special education at primary school level.

Mariani received Justin through the non-profit organisation ‘Canine Companions for Independence on Long Island ’ and Justin has been at her service ever since.



One user tweeted, "This has to be the sweetest thing I have ever seen! I cheered with everyone! Well worth the ovation! Congratulations, Grace and Justin!"



Another user tweeted, “Awwww! Congratulations Grace and Justin!”

