Bengaluru women’s start-up idea sparks online debate, check it out here

CHENNAI: An innovative start-up idea proposed by a Bengaluru woman to train domestic helpers to prepare healthy meals has garnered netizen’s attention.

Amirtha presents this concept as an unconventional one which is not widely explored and has the potential to meet the increasing demands for nutritious foods in urban houses

She understands the underlying complexities but believes that it is possible to figure out a way to implement her idea that allows the maids and cooks to learn about more healthy recipes while earning an extra penny.

Her post gained over 500k views and over 1000 likes and mixed responses on twitter.

A netizen commented on this post that people want their maids to cook like chefs but are reluctant to pay them more yet are comfortable and happy in spending more on food delivery services.

Meanwhile other users shared their thoughts on alternatives like meal-preparation kits and start-ups that help individuals to learn to cook for themselves.