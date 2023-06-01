Watch: Avengers on the streets of India

CHENNAI: With AI taking over the world, AI-generated images have become a recent trend. A post of an artist who used an artificial intelligence program to envision a scenario where iconic superheroes find themselves in the heart of India has gone viral.

The post features Marvel's Avengers, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Loki and Thor.

Check this post out

The post was shared by user ‘wild.trance’ on Instagram two weeks ago. Since being shared it received more than 3k likes. "In this captivating AI-generated artwork, we envision a delightful scenario where the iconic Marvel Avengers find themselves in the heart of India, connecting with its vibrant culture and people. The artwork captures the spirit of unity, diversity, and the universal love for superheroes," the caption of the post read.



"Are these photos for real?" a user asked surprisingly.

"So Loki is basically Indian....he is the one with the least changes," Another commented.