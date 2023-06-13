Amazing music: Nagaland Min shares clip of Imagine Dragons' live performance

CHENNAI: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a viral clip of the popular pop band Imagine Dragons' live performance showcasing himself as a fan of the band.



He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Starting my Monday with this amazing music! Are you an Imagine Dragons fan?." (sic)



Starting my Monday with this amazing music!



Are you an Imagine Dragons fan ? pic.twitter.com/EBQJW293UD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) June 12, 2023

The clip has garnered around 47.7k views, 105 retweets, and 1.3k likes on the platform. One user commented, "What a special song to start the week."



Another user commented, ''Dragon Fans!!! Let's start a Dragon Fanclub of Northeast and have his concert in Northeast by 2025!!! Let's go!!!''.



''Boss, aap hi ho North East ke Real Thunder (You are the thunder of North East", a third user commented.

