Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor goes for shopping in Dubai, pose with fan

DUBAI: B-Town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are on a short vacation in Dubai posed with a fan while shopping. In the viral images, the 'Brahmastra' couple are seen posing with a fan. The duo was seen twinning in all-black outfits.

The 'Raazi' actor looked gorgeous in a simple black sequined tee that she teamed up with a pair of shorts. Ranbir, on the other hand, carried his uber-cool look. Just a black T-shirt, denim and a cap.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt at Dubai Mall pic.twitter.com/Gg12D47KJ0 — A (@seeuatthemovie) June 28, 2023

Apart from their photo with the fan, what drew the Internet's attention was the packet that Raha's daddy was holding. They shopped from a brand that specializes in exquisite collections for newborns. Soon after the fan clubs shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Few days ago, a picture of Alia and Ranbir from their dinner went viral.



Alia was seen dressed in a black maxi dress, with noodle straps and a scalloped neckline. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings. She kept her hair open, and is seen holding a face mask in her hand. While Ranbir wore a matching all-black outfit. He could be seen in a black shirt paired with matching black pants and shoes.

He opted for a clean-shaven look. Before jetting off to Dubai, the duo was clicked by paparazzi as they arrived at the airport and they indulged in a fun banter with them. In one of the viral clips, a few shutterbugs can be heard saying 'nice look,' to which Ranbir asked, "Kiska look (whose look)"? When the paps took Ranbir's name, he smiled while Alia replied, "Aur mera (what about me)?"

Alia and Ranbir fell in love during the shoot of their hit film 'Brahmastra'. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot in April last year. Their wedding ceremony took place amidst family and close friends at Ranbir's residence in Mumbai. The year 2022 became even more special for the two with the arrival of their daughter Raha.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.The couple has not disclosed the face of Raha yet.

Not only that Alia and Ranbir are all set to make their 2023 even more special with their work. Alia is gearing up for Karan Johar's romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' opposite Ranveer Singh. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music.

There were also many scenes of the two romancing and fighting, celebrating various festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding. Earlier today, makers of the upcoming romantic film unveiled the much-awaited track of the film 'Tum Kya Mile'.

In the song, Ranveer and Alia could be seen romancing each other in the snowcapped mountains of Kashmir. Interestingly, the film also brings back the famous chiffon sarees and actors dancing amidst snow-clad mountains. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's mesmerizing vocal prowess coupled with the soul-stirring lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this romantic melody evokes an array of emotions. Adding to the magical experience is the musical genius of Pritam, whose composition sets the perfect backdrop for this romantic masterpiece.

Apart from this, Alia is all excited for her Hollywood debut action film 'Heart of Stone' opposite the 'Wonder Woman' actor Gal Gadot. Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first installment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

Interestingly, Alia and Ranbir's upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' will also be released on the same day in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. 'Animal' helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.