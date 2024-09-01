From Clacking keys to Artistry: Matheswaran redefines typewriter art with unique creations

CHENNAI: Isn't it enchanting to see how art shapes itself to the artistic frame of one's mind? The idea of a machine as old as a typewriter can also be used as a medium to express art? The way the clacking sound of a mechanical tool could type out the drama of art? S Matheswaran does just that.

He might not be the typical typewriter artist who invented the artform, but he sure is the first typewriter artist in Tamil Nadu.

But what is typewriter art anyway? The first piece of typewriter art which is known was by Flora FF Stacey, an English stenographer and artist. She had created a drawing of a butterfly, way back in 1898.

Matheswaran uses this otherwise rigorous medium to craft his striking range of creative work.

“It is a surprise to many that I draw with a typewriter. I mean, who really would even use a typewriter in today's day and age?,” he says.

His introduction to a new medium has inspired many to learn from him in the city. Matheswaran adds, “So far, I would have easily trained over a thousand people on how to type out their artsy imagination with a typewriter in the state.”

It was in 2019 that he started to learn typewriting. After he completed his junior grade typewriting, it was when the COVID-19 pandemic took the world into its fatal clutches. “It has been in my nature to try my hands on new innovations. I questioned myself, ‘Why not draw by typing?’,” he states.

On November 22 of 2021, Matheswaran had his first typewriter art of India’s map, which he took to his social media. “Just three days later, I drew the image of Thiruvalluvar. People were all praises. It got me confused as to why everybody was appreciating me really,” he narrates.

He had to do a rigorous Google search for up to a few minutes to then grasp that no one in the state had set themselves to a route he had embarked upon. His search also led him to AC Gurumurthy, a typewriter artist from Bengaluru who has been etching portraits using the typewriter for over 50 years. “I later had the opportunity to meet him in person and get my portrait drawn by him,” reminisces Matheswaran.

The process of typewriting a portrait takes its own sturdy time and hand. “I first give an outline of my artistry on the paper. I then type out the portrait of people only with the letters in their name. It is a forlorn attempt to make corrections once typed,” he explains.

Patience remains the only other key component apart from the fingers typing in unison, and with precision. Matheswaran adds, “During the initial days, it took me at least three hours to typewrite. Now, I can finish a portrait in 20 minutes.”

For Matheswaran, it has been his long-standing desire to achieve something eccentric with the typewriter. He has set two world records so far.

“I was first acclaimed with the International Book of Records for the typewriter art of Dr BR Ambedkar. The portrait was typewritten on 324 A4 sheets, measuring 17.8 feet long and 12.5 feet wide, using only the letters of his name,” he shares.

Ingenious Charm World Records recognised him for his typewriting portrayal of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, which he typed within 21 minutes and 49 seconds.

“A portrait of C Subramania Bharati aka Mahakavi Bharati was drawn by me, which is kept at his memorial in Ettayapuram. APJ Kalam's painting is also displayed in his memorial hall at Rameshwaram,” he shares with great zest.

Matheswaran’s story doesn't end here. He wants the art of typewriting to continue in the state. He has also been trying to get a place in the Guinness Book of Records. He awaits a response from them.