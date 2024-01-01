Walk into the New Year in style

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities dress to impress. In order to emulate these celebrities' individual styles and firmly convey their personalities through their ensembles, you will need to step up your fashion game this New Year's Eve.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has never held back when it comes to showcasing his sense of style. Ranveer wears a pair of gingham-checked pants teamed with a leather jacket and a cowboy hat.

Babil Khan

Babil Khan's carefree selection of vivid colours have made him a style legend in his own right. To step up your fashion game, you can also choose for lavishly adorned pieces with embroidery, sequins, patchwork, and creative rips.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma doesn't shy away from experimenting with fashion, he blends sophistication with eccentricity, an ideal mix of traditional and modern styles.

Shahid Kapoor

Our attention was also captured by Shahid Kapoor's daring and avant-garde sense of style. For New Year'sEve, you can also choose a custom silver suit with modern accents to show off your ability to make daring fashion decisions.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter's velvet green pant suit with a sheer shirt isn't for the faint hearted. It was the ideal ensemble for your New Year's celebrations. He accessorized his ensemble with pointed shoes, a delicate neckpiece, and disheveled hair.

Aparshakti Khurrana

For your New Year's party, try dressing like Aparshakti by wearing a glittery, off-the-charts blazer with grey trousers and a white top.