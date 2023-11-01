Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia bring their romantic chemistry to Jio World Plaza launch

MUMBAI: Actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, who are currently dating each other, added a dash of love to Jio World Plaza launch with their romantic chemistry.

The duo walked on the ramp together for Abraham and Thakore at The New Order of Style showcase, held to celebrate the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. As part of the act, they entered the stage separately and then a mime artist brought them together. They also made the heart sign with their hands which left the audience in awe.

Tamannaah looked stunning in a white sheer dress, while Vijay looked dapper in a black and white striped suit.

Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship rumours started after an alleged kissing video of theirs from New Year 2023 had gone viral on the internet. The couple was also seen romancing in 'Lust Stories 2'.

After months of speculations about the actors dating each other, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in an interview in June this year. Ever since they often comment on each other's social media posts and make appearances in public together.

Speaking of their upcoming work projects, Vijay will be seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' and the much-awaited 'Mirzapur 3'. On the other hand, Tamannaah will be seen in Nikkhil Advani's next directorial venture 'Vedaa'. The film already stars John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.