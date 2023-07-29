Upgrade your wardrobe with these celeb-approved stylish prints

It is not wrong to say that prints often grab attention and including them in your wardrobe makes your overall look more attractive and reflects your creative side. However, choosing the right print that goes well with your personality and outfit is also important and many find it tricky to opt for the perfect one. We have seen that even Bollywood celebrities are in love with these prints. From Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor, there are many from whom you can take get an idea to pick the best options.Let us look at a few print ideas inspired by these stunning divas.

Floral prints

These are one of the most popular prints that are loved by all. Be it big or small, floral prints are mostly found in the wardrobes of fashionistas. Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in her midi dress with floral prints. The beautiful big flowers go well with the entire colour palette of the dress.

Animal prints

The classic animal prints are all-time favourites. They make you look bold and stylish and this is the reason that they are perfect choices for many celebrities and they exhibit them at different occasions. Priyanka Chopra left everyone in awe with her fluffy animal-printed coat.

Paisley prints

Another beautiful print that holds its special place when it comes to contemporary or traditional dresses is paisley prints. Its versatility makes these prints a perfect choice that can blend well with different colours and patterns. You can take a cue from Bipasha Basu and the way she is seen displaying the paisley prints on her kaftan dress.

Hand block print

For generations, these prints have been used and you can find them on saris or co-ord sets or suits, they just have a simple yet elegant appeal. Look at a beautiful sari with block prints worn by Konkona Sen.

Stripes print

Among many choices, this is one option that has its distinct charm. Colorful or black and white, stripes, Bollywood divas are often seen donning them and proving that these are the best choices, be it for a formal meeting or going out with friends or family.