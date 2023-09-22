Tips to ace your festive look

NEW DELHI: Whether you're preparing for a festive occasion, holiday party, or any other special occasion, here are some perfect tips to help you shine.

Choose the right outfit

Consider the dress code and cultural context of the event. Opt for outfits that complement your body shape and make you feel confident.

Smart accessorising





To upgrade your appearance, choose striking jewellery like a spectacular necklace or a pair of chandelier earrings. Don't underestimate the influence of a chic belt, clutch, or handbag.

Hair and makeup









Pick a hairdo that goes well with your clothing and facial features.



Play around with makeup, but make sure it brings out your best features.

Nail art





Don't neglect your nails; a manicure or nail art can complete your look. Coordinate your nail colour with your outfit or go for festive designs.

Radiant and well-hydrated skin





Your makeup application will be smoother if you follow a decent skincare regimen.





