Tejasswi Prakash sizzles in golden shimmery dress

MUMBAI: The 'Naagin 6' actress dropped a Reel on Instagram in which she can be seen posing sensually in a golden dress. The look was accentuated by glam makeup -- pink glossy lips, winged eyeliner, and highlighted face.

She opted for a wet hairstyle, keeping her tresses open. The look was rounded off with golden earrings.

"When the days are made of colour, I choose the golden hour," Tejasswi captioned the post.

Tejasswi is known for her work in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10', Karn Sangini', and 'Pehredaar Piya Ki', among others.