Take inspiration from Bollywood divas to master the satin dress trend

MUMBAI: Satin dresses have been making waves in the fashion scene, and Bollywood divas are not far behind in embracing this luxurious trend. From glamorous red carpet appearances to elegant street style looks, these leading ladies have effortlessly rocked satin dresses, setting major style goals for all fashion enthusiasts. Here’s a rundown of 5 Bollywood beauties who have aced the satin dress trend, inspiring us all to incorporate it into our wardrobes:

Deepika Padukone Deepika’s style is synonymous with sophistication, and her satin dress choices are no exception. She often opts for sleek and tailored satin gowns that accentuate her statuesque figure. Whether it’s a bold solid colour or an elegant pastel shade, Deepika knows how to carry off satin with grace and poise. Source: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka’s fashion sense is daring and eclectic, and her satin dress selections reflect her fearless approach to style. From slinky slip dresses to voluminous ball gowns, she experiments with various silhouettes and styles, proving that satin can be versatile and edgy. Source: Instagram

Alia Bhatt Alia exudes youthful charm in her satin ensembles, often opting for playful and feminine designs. She effortlessly combines satin dresses with trendy accessories and footwear, adding a contemporary twist to this classic fabric. Whether she’s attending a movie premiere or a fashion event, Alia’s satin looks are always on point. Source: Instagram