Take inspiration from Bollywood divas to master the satin dress trend

MUMBAI: Satin dresses have been making waves in the fashion scene, and Bollywood divas are not far behind in embracing this luxurious trend. From glamorous red carpet appearances to elegant street style looks, these leading ladies have effortlessly rocked satin dresses, setting major style goals for all fashion enthusiasts. Here’s a rundown of 5 Bollywood beauties who have aced the satin dress trend, inspiring us all to incorporate it into our wardrobes:
Deepika Padukone
Deepika’s style is synonymous with sophistication, and her satin dress choices are no exception. She often opts for sleek and tailored satin gowns that accentuate her statuesque figure. Whether it’s a bold solid colour or an elegant pastel shade, Deepika knows how to carry off satin with grace and poise.
Source: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka’s fashion sense is daring and eclectic, and her satin dress selections reflect her fearless approach to style. From slinky slip dresses to voluminous ball gowns, she experiments with various silhouettes and styles, proving that satin can be versatile and edgy.
Source: Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia exudes youthful charm in her satin ensembles, often opting for playful and feminine designs. She effortlessly combines satin dresses with trendy accessories and footwear, adding a contemporary twist to this classic fabric. Whether she’s attending a movie premiere or a fashion event, Alia’s satin looks are always on point.
Source: Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena is the epitome of glamour, and her satin dress choices reflect her impeccable taste and sophistication. She gravitates towards timeless and elegant satin pieces that showcase her enviable curves. Whether she’s donning a floor-length gown or an elegant midi dress, Kareena knows how to command attention in satin.
Source: Instagram