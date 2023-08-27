Taapsee Pannu raises glam quotient in black bodysuit: Check pics

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu set the internet on fire with her pictures in a black bodysuit.

On Saturday, Taapsee took to Instagram and dropped a few pictures from her recent photoshoot. In the images, she is seen raising the oomph factor in a sleek black bodysuit with a half-open zipper with a plunging neckline.

She paired the bodysuit with black boots and left her curls down and sported minimal make-up.

“With a little extra light on the side….,” she captioned the post. Taapsee’s pictures stole everyone’s attention. Reacting to them, a social media user commented, “Hottest.” “Aag laga di.. aag laga di,” actor Abhilash Thapliyal commented. “Fire,” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dunki’, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The film is slated to release in December this year. 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with director Hirani and Taapsee.

Taapsee will also be seen in ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ opposite actor Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.

The film will be helmed by Jayprad Desai.