Sonam Kapoor makes stylish statement at Mumbai airport in black pantsuit

MUMBAI: Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja knows best how to steal attention with her sartorial choices.

On Monday evening, she made a stunning appearance at the Mumbai airport. She returned from London after attending the Wimbledon 2023 Men’s final with husband Anand Ahuja.

She exuded boss lady vibes in her airport outfit. In the papped images and videos, she is seen donning a black pantsuit. She elevated her look by pairing it with minimal make-up. She kept her hair open.

This airport look of Sonam received a thumbs-up from fashionistas on social media.

“Amazing,” a social media user commented.

“Boss lady has arrived,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam is recently seen in the film ‘Blind’ directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film’s first look was unveiled at the Jio Studio’s event.The film marks Sonam’s return to the acting world after a long hiatus. She was on a maternity break.

Sonam has signed two new projects as well.

Speaking about the same, Sonam said, “I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects – one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that’s it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well.”