Shanaya Kapoor exudes Barbie vibes in pink dress

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor's latest Instagram pictures left netizens in awe of her beauty. Dressed in a pink bodycon dress, Shanaya exuded Barbie vibes.

Her make-up was on point and for the hair style, she opted for a bun.





"come on barbie let's go party," she captioned the post. Her best friend Suhana Khan dropped a string of comments. "Ummm," Suhana wrote. In another comment, she posted hot face emojis and heart eye emojis. "Love this dress," Maheep Kapoor commented. Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak', in which she will be seen essaying the role of Nimrit.The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Shanaya enjoys a massive fan following and she frequently shares her photos and videos with her fans on her social media.















