Shakira honoured with bronze statue in her Colombian hometown, says, "It makes me happy"

WASHINGTON: Colombian singer Shakira has been honored with a statue in her home country.The Grammy winner, 46, shared that a bronze statue depiction was created and placed in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, reported People. Artist Yino Marques created the statue that shows the singer's notorious 'Hips Don't Lie' dance move from her 2005 music video.

Shakira took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo carousel that included images of her family posing at the new landmark's site. The singer's caption outlined what each photo was capturing.

She noted in the caption for the first photo -- which shows her parents, William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado -- that it was her mother's birthday. The singer's parents are shown in the picture standing next to the 21-foot-tall statue.

"It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday," Shakira wrote in the caption. The singer then posted a photo of her parents and brothers with Barranquilla's mayor, as well as a solitary shot of the statue and its dedication.

"This is too much for my little heart," Shakira wrote of the dedication. The dedication shared details about Shakira's life and celebrated the singer for her impact on music.



"A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity," read the dedication.

According to People, ahead of the singer's new statue, Spotify honored the "Inevitable" singer -- who is the No. 1 most-streamed female Latin artist in Spotify's history -- with her very own day on September 29. Shakira Day was brought on after the #ShakiraDeservesADay campaign -- created by her Colombian fanbase -- went viral on social media. "The role that my fans have played in my career is impossible to quantify.



They've known how to understand me better than anybody, and they've carried me to where I am today with their unwavering support," Shakira said during an interview with Spotify's For the Record. Shakira mentioned that her home country of Colombia has "served as inspiration" for her career, she added the inspiration is "immeasurable."

"Colombia is a never-ending source of inspiration: for colors, culture, sounds, stories, folklore, and food," explained Shakira. "It's such a rich culture and I'm so grateful to have been raised where I was and have it be my lifelong muse," reported People.