MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi look stylish in black at Anant Ambani's pre wedding bash

JAMNAGAR: Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi twinned in black outfits on day 1 of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Several pictures and videos from the day 1 event are going viral on social media. MS Dhoni can be seen posing with his wife at the event.





Former captain of the West Indies cricket team Dwayne Bravo looked handsome in a blazer look.





Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal opted for a red shimmery outfit for the event.

She shared pictures with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from the event. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Power couple of Bollywood , congratulations to these two sweethearts."

Apart from them, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev posed at the event. The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika have already begun in Jamnagar. From pop sensation Rihanna's performance to a special drone show, Ambani's three-day pre-wedding festivities are going to be a grand affair.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar, the who's who from different fields have arrived to attend the lavish celebrations.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant. She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."







