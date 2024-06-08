Kiara Advani poses with BFF Isha Ambani, dazzles in backless gown

MUMBAI: Actor Kiara Advani with her close friend and director, Reliance Industries Limited Isha Ambani set major fashion goals in the latest picture.

Kiara took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning photo of herself and Isha.

The image captures Isha and Kiara holding hands while turning backwards for the camera flaunting their outfits.

Kiara looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black velvet backless gown which she paired with green statement earrings and a matching purse.

Isha wore an orange backless flowy gown. She complemented her look with dewy makeup and minimal statement jewellery.

As soon as the picture was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "prettyyy prettyyy besties."

Another user commented, "Gorgeous has other name, name is Kiara Advani."

Kiara has often spoken about her friendship with Mukesh Ambani's daughter. Isha and Kiara know each other since school days and has been close friends since then.

Recently, Kiara created waves in Cannes.

Kiara's Cannes journey has been nothing short of spectacular with her fashion choices.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaira is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer', a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar. The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

She is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'WAR 2', which will also feature 'RRR' star Jr. NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has 'Don 3' lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh.