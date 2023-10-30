Karwa Chauth: Bollywood celeb-inspired stunning red ethnic outfits

MUMBAI: As Karwa Chauth around the corner and its time to witness woman, dressed in a glittering redoutfits, holding a chhanni (sieve) in her hand, facing her husband. Ladies, you may even have spent days planning out your Karwa Chauth outfit and makeup look. If still wondering what to wear, then fret not look at Bollywood celeb-inspired stunning red ethnic outfits.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina looked ethereal in the silk georgette saree with gara embroidery detailing in floral patterns. She paired it with a v-neck matching blouse with sheer sleeves. For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup and a green round bindi. Her wavy hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look.

Sonam Kapoor

You can go for beautiful red anarkali suit. Her outfit include golden zari emobried work. Just like Sonam Kapoor you can wear red lipstick and kohl eyeliner look.

Kajol

Red is the color that proves miracles can happen in a wardrobe! Truly said by Kajol. She looked ethereal in red saree that she paired with printed full sleeves blouse. Kajol opted for minimal makeup and accessorize to slay this look.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria’s red and golden Banarsi saree. The actress chose to pair her ensemble with a matching sleeveless strapless blouse which added a modern touch. She pulled her hair back in the bun to let her outfit talk. For glam, she went for a minimal makeup look and opted for golden traditional statement jewellery. statement earrings. If you like to experiment then you can for this on Karwa Chauth.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

You can try a red Indo-western outfit. A sleeveless embroidered crop top paired with dhoti-styled bottom and a matching red long shrug. Shilpa styled her hair in soft curls and carried a dewy makeup look.