Begin typing your search...

Karisma Kapoor gives glimpses of her London diaries

In the pictures, she can seen walking in the rain with an umbrella on the streets.

ByANIANI|15 July 2023 2:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-15 14:30:21.0  )
Karisma Kapoor gives glimpses of her London diaries
X

Karisma Kapoor (Photo: Instagram)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MUMBAI: Actor Karisma Kapoor, gave a sneak peek into her recent vacation on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor treated fans to pictures and videos from her London diaries. She captioned the post, "Once upon a rainy day #london."

In the pictures, she can seen walking in the rain with an umbrella on the streets.

She wore a printed dress and opted for a natural makeup look. In the last pictures, she shared images from her hotel lobby. Her pictures from her vacation garnered several likes and comments. A user wrote, " U can still give a run to today’s actresses." "The real beauty queen of India,” a fan wrote. Another fan commented, " As usual looking so pretty so gorgeous." Recently, on Wednesday, she shared the actor shared pictures from her beach vacation. "Beach therapy #sunsandssea.”

She wore a maroon Monokini and opted for a soft makeup look.

Fashion
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X