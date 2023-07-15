Karisma Kapoor gives glimpses of her London diaries

MUMBAI: Actor Karisma Kapoor, gave a sneak peek into her recent vacation on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor treated fans to pictures and videos from her London diaries. She captioned the post, "Once upon a rainy day #london."

In the pictures, she can seen walking in the rain with an umbrella on the streets.

She wore a printed dress and opted for a natural makeup look. In the last pictures, she shared images from her hotel lobby. Her pictures from her vacation garnered several likes and comments. A user wrote, " U can still give a run to today’s actresses." "The real beauty queen of India,” a fan wrote. Another fan commented, " As usual looking so pretty so gorgeous." Recently, on Wednesday, she shared the actor shared pictures from her beach vacation. "Beach therapy #sunsandssea.”

She wore a maroon Monokini and opted for a soft makeup look.

