Jessica Alba calls Priyanka 'stunning' as she shares pictures from Rome

MUMBAI: Actress Jessica Alba was in awe of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas' pictures from Rome and called her "stunning".



Priyanka was attending the opening of the Bulgari Hotel in Rome.



The actress took to Instagram, where she dropped pictures from the event.



In the photos, the actress was seen wearing an all-white thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline and white heels. She tied her hair into two pigtails and completed her look with a necklace.



Along with the pictures, Priyanka wrote: "Congratulations to my @bulgari family on the inauguration of @bulgarihotels in Rome #BulgariHotelRoma #BulgariHotels."



Taking to the comment section, Jessica Alba wrote: "Stunning."



On the work front, Priyanka was seen in 'Love Again' and spy series 'Citadel'.



The actress will next be seen in 'Jee Le Zara', by Farhan Akhtar.

