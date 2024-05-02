Janhvi Kapoor's 'Shiku' pendant again steals limelight at event

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is no longer hiding her romantic life with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya as at an event in Mumbai today, her 'Shiku' pendant again grabbed the eyeballs of netizens.

Janhvi's fashion choices have always garnered attention, and this instance was no exception.

In the videos captured by Mumbai paps, Janhvi can be seen dressed in a black check short dress that she paired with high heels and pearl earrings.

However, her necklace grabbed the attention.

She adorned a delicate necklace bearing the name 'Shiku', a probable reference to Shikhar Pahariya.

She also posted series of pictures in the same outfit on her Instagram handle.

Recently, at a recent screening of the film 'Maidaan', wearing 'Shiku' necklace gave the subtle nod, which sent fans into a frenzy, reigniting discussions about the alleged romance between the two.

The 'Shiku' necklace not only caught the eyes of onlookers but also fueled speculation about the depth of her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

While neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has officially confirmed their relationship, glimpses into their alleged romance have surfaced from time to time.

Janhvi's appearance on Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee With Karan' provided subtle insights into their bond, with the 'Dhadak' actor sharing endearing anecdotes about Shikhar's presence in her life.

Moreover, her father Boney Kapoor's public admiration for Shikhar further solidifies the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Shikhar Pahariya hasn't shied away from expressing his affection for Janhvi either.

On her birthday, he took to Instagram to share intimate moments captured between them.

These gestures have only added fuel to the ongoing speculation about their alleged romance, captivating fans and media alike.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi,' which is set to hit cinemas on May 31 this year.

Janhvi was last seen in the 2023 romantic drama 'Bawaal,' directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include pairing with Rajkummar Rao in 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.' She will also be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' which also stars Saif Ali Khan and NTR Jr in the lead roles.

She is all set to be seen in the action thriller film 'Ulajh'.

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, of 'The Poacher' fame, in lead roles.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.