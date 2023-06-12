Innovative wedding saree trends to look out for

With its rich heritage and versatility, the saree offers endless possibilities for creating a stunning bridal ensemble. If you are planning your wedding and want to stay on top of the latest trends, here are five wedding saree trends to know.

Bold colours: Move away from traditional reds and experiment with vibrant colours such as deep purple, emerald green, or royal blue for a unique twist. It’s essential to consider your skin tone when choosing the right shade.

Intricate embroidery: Opt for saree adorned with intricate embroidery work, such as zardozi, mirror work, or threadwork, to add a touch of opulence and elegance to your wedding ensemble.

Contemporary drapes: Explore unconventional draping styles like the butterfly drape or the modern half-saree drape, which give a contemporary edge to the traditional saree and create a distinct look. Add a stylish twist to your saree by accessorising it with a belt.

Mix and match: Embrace the trend of mixing fabrics, patterns, and textures to create a one-of-a-kind wedding saree. Combine textiles like silk, chiffon, or organza to create a unique and interesting visual effect. Play with colour combinations that are unexpected but harmonious.

Metallic accents: Add glamour to your saree with metallic accents such as silver or gold foil printing, sequins, or threadwork. These embellishments catch the light beautifully and create a luxurious and eye-catching effect.