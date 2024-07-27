India Couture Week: Aditya Roy Kapur adds 'chaar chand' to Kunal Rawal's show, fans hail his look

NEW DELHI:Aditya Roy Kapur turned showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal's show on Friday at India Couture Week, and he surely set the ramp on fire with his charm.

After Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, it was Aditya Roy Kapur who became the muse for Kunal Rawal.

Aditya donned a deep blue-coloured sherwani sherwani that he paired with black dhoti-styled pants.

To make his showstopper look more captivating, he sported a little bushy beard.

Aditya presented Kunal's collection "Sehra festive couture at Taj Palace. He undoubtedly served Punjabi Munda vibes at the gala.

Interestingly, Kunal's show started with a Punjabi introduction. Aditya not only slayed the ramp but also shook a leg with Kunal and the singers doing a live performance.

In 2022, Arjun Kapoor turned muse, and in 2023, Ranbir Kapoor walked for him. On day 3 of ICW, Aditya Roy Kapur turned a showstopper.

Talking about the obsession with Kapoors, Kunal Rawal told ANI, "There is just an obsession with my friends and people I love ."

Speaking about the show, Kunal drew a lot of appreciation for the models who walked for his show.

The creative inspiration of our collection "Sehra" festive couture 2024, reflects elements of positive omens deep rooted in traditions that make Indian weddings truly unique.

Symbolic of the sentiments of new beginnings and culturally diverse nuances, the weaves sourced and crafted from across the country are interwoven to reflect the androgynous ethos of the brand. Sehra is a symbiosis of rich traditions and modern luxury that is synonymous with opulent Indian weddings.

The audience witnessed the different trends, techniques and traditions in craft that come to life through silk, brocades, bandhani, dhup chao threadwork, ikat, new versions of Kunal's signature French knots, bigger and bolder micro motifs and much more.

The couture paid homage to a culturally immersive country. The couture narrative is deeply inspired by the heritage of Indian craftsmanship and the exquisite beauty of unique weaves and spiritually inspired motifs.

Set in a lush, spiritually blessed forest, the presentation features lyrical storytelling and original, soulful melodies that blend folk with modern beats, capturing the emotions felt throughout the series of wedding festivities. We invite you to join us in celebrating the festive season with Sehra, a collection that embodies the spirit of Indian weddings and the joy of new beginnings.

The layers of handcrafted couture are bound together with the music composition of four songs that encapsulate the emotions of each ceremony--from the first celebration to the groom lifting his "Sehra" for a glimpse of his bride walking down the aisle.

The showcase is an anthropology of couture, festivities, and musical beats set against the backdrop of a beautiful forest of bloom dipped in spiritual wonders. India Couture Week 2024 kicked off on July 24. Falguni Shane Peacock will be closing the fashion gala on July 31.



