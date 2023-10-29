How to organise best Diwali party for friends and family

Diwali, our most anticipated and beloved festival, will soon arrive, illuminating our homes and drawing our loved ones near. The following tips will be helpful even if you are seasoned party planners, if this is your first time throwing one, if you haven't started planning yet, or if you are concerned about how to put together a nice party in a short amount of time.

Make a guest list

Making a guest list, which includes the number of people you want to invite and who they are, is the first step in planning a party, whether it is Diwali or otherwise. Making a list at the start of the party planning process is a good idea because many things depend on your attendees. It is recommended that you select a digital invitation, which can be sent via email or social media platforms.

Optimal budget

Prioritising financial preparation is crucial while organising a party. Setting priorities and making several plans become simple with budgeting. Determine how much money should be spent on various items, like as activities, gifts, décor, and food, based on the number of people that will be attending. It would spare you from the last-minute hurry and save you some more money that you would have otherwise spent on something pointless.

Arrange décor

The whole point of Diwali is to light up your life and your house. It is therefore important to illuminate every piece of décor you have, including paper lantern lights, string lights, oil lamps, floor lamps, candles, and gorgeous diyas. To make your home look lovely, decorate with flowers and make rangoli in addition to lighting.

Decide the menu

Many culinary delights, from appetisers and drinks to main meals and desserts, are available to make your Diwali celebration memorable, ranging from foods like aloo tikki and poori sabzi to kadhai paneer, dal makhani, pindi chole and all. Desserts are an essential part of the celebration. Serve the freshly made, traditional Indian sweets.

Music

The appropriate music sets the tone for your party, so compile a playlist of excellent background tunes that feature just the right amount of classic and contemporary music. Bollywood hits on a night like this not only make you feel happy and nostalgic, but they also leave you with a lot of memories.