Geetanjali Mishra's summer look: Loose pants, breezy cotton shirts

MUMBAI: Geetanjali Mishra of the television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' has spoken about her sartorial choices for the summer.

The Mumbai summer is among the hottest and the most humid in the entire country. In such a situation, it becomes quite difficult for TV actors because of their demanding schedules, so Mishra keeps her wardrobe light both in terms of the texture of the fabric and the colours.

Talking about her sartorial choices for the summer, the actress said, "Summer fashion, for me, is about embracing the essence of carefree living. I opt for loose pants and breezy cotton shirts that sway with every step, echoing the rhythm of summer itself."

She continued: "Slip into a pair of trusty slippers, and suddenly, you're ready for impromptu adventures during the day or under the stars. But it's not just the clothes but also the accessories that complete the summer fashion story."

On the subject of accessories, she added: "Dark shades of sunglasses add an air of intrigue to the brightest days, while a refreshing fragrance keeps the heat at bay, creating an aura that lingers in the summer air. And as the day melts into the evening, it's all about versatility.

"Leggings effortlessly transition from casual daytime cool to night-time chic, offering both comfort and style as the evening breeze sweeps in, signalling the start of another summer soiree."

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' is telecast on &TV.