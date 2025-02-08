Gaurav Jai Gupta brings Akaaro, a metallic fusion of Indian threads with modern design, to Chennai

CHENNAI: Akaaro, a vision of textile designer Gaurav Jai Gupta, seamlessly blends rich Indian craftsmanship with innovative contemporary designs. He is coming to the city with his unique collections.

“We are presenting a selection of our signature pieces that highlight Akaaro’s distinct approach to handwoven textiles. This collection is a dialogue between tradition and innovation, where handloom techniques meet contemporary silhouettes. Some of the pieces featured include works from The Sky is Mine, Moonrise, and Irreverence—each of which tells a unique story through colour, texture, and form. It explores how Indian textiles can be reimagined to be modern, versatile, and globally relevant,” Gaurav says.

















One philosophy followed in Akaaro is innovation in weaving, thereby representing a different phase of the creative journey. “The fusion of metallic threads, structural experimentation, and unexpected colour palettes make this showcase a reflection of our continuous evolution. It also highlights our ability to push the boundaries of traditional handloom while maintaining its essence,” he adds.













When discussing the current trends in fashion, he feels that the industry is leaning towards mindful consumption, which is a conscious shift. “People prefer pieces that are timeless, versatile, and sustainably made. Additionally, there’s a growing appreciation for textiles with depth—whether it’s artisanal weaves, innovative material manipulations, or handcrafted detailing. In terms of silhouettes, relaxed tailoring, fluid drapes, and hybrid garments that transition between occasions are making a strong impact. Slow fashion has also started to resurface,” remarks the designer. “The rise of independent designers, sustainability movements, and digital platforms has further accelerated this shift, allowing for more experimentation and personal storytelling in design,” he shares.

Recently, we have seen a paradigm shift in bridal fashion, where people are ditching the vibrant red and preferring soft peaches and nudes. Gaurav believes that this shift reflects a larger movement towards understated elegance and personalisation. “Brides today are looking for pieces that resonate with their individuality rather than following traditional expectations. It allows for a greater focus on textile craftsmanship, surface textures, and intricate weaves rather than embellishment-heavy designs,” he states.

Exploring the intersection of technology and craft, the fashion industry is in for a rollercoaster ride involving bio-fabrication, zero-waste weaving techniques, and AI-driven customisation. “Sustainability will continue to be a driving force, and the challenge lies in making handcrafted textiles more adaptable to everyday wear while maintaining their authenticity,” he concludes.

Explore the metallic fusion collection of Akaaro at the Collage in Thousand Lights at 3 pm today.















