From Cartier to Chopard, here's what your wedding ensemble needs

NEW DELHI: From Kareena Kapoor Khan's traditional take on baubles to Kirti Kulhari hairstyle, drawing inspiration from Bollywood's trendiest gals this wedding season will give your look a stylish twist. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika appears on the cover wearing a 3D bustier dress by Louis Vuitton. She accessorises her gown with unique items from Cartier's newest collection of jewellery which features emeralds, rubies and spheres. The diva had her hair styled in a chic high braid that's so new to hairdo for any stylish event.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka looked stunning as she wore a white dress with a plunging neckline. With an emerald necklace, pigtails, white heels, and a gorgeous high ponyx hairstyle, she finished off her exquisite appearance.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma wore a beautiful black and pink gown. She accessoriSed her look sophisticated high diamond jewellery from Cartier. A simple hairdo by splitting your hair on the side and wrapping a handful of tresses with a bow around your mane. It's a basic yet stylish look that can be worn for any occasion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

With her simple white Chickenkari kurta, oxidised silver jewelry, and a neat bun this look by the Queen of Bollywood works for any desi occasion. Add some wax to your swept-back tresses for a sleek hair appearance.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's was in a stunning dress with a corseted top bodice and no straps. Her massive zebra-print stud earrings from Simran Chhabra Jewels made a glamorous statement with short hair, highlighting natural curls to enhance glam game.

Kirti Kulhari

Having been in the profession for a while, Kirti Kulhari took a risk with her hairstyle, sharing recent photos of herself with boy which looked super teamed with big pear earrings.

Sonam kapoor ahuja

Sonam served up some serious fashion with a blazing red Rami Kadi couture gown and a grand statement diamond necklace by Chopard. The neat and tidy bun ensured the bling was the focus.

Kiara Advani

Kiara bringing in her fresh energy and style with a purple pantsuit while her choice of jewellery was the season’s favourite trend -- stacked rings in delicate, rainbow hues.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde wearing a printed white ensemble which she paired with chunky, structural hoops from Misho Designs. With no other jewellery, the focus was on the hoops.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha was seen wearing a handcrafted Polki Diamond Jewellery by Karan Johar with a high pony lifts up your spirits.