Festive jewellery inspiration from Bollywood celebs

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities are known for their impeccable style and can provide great inspiration for styling jewellery during the festive season. Here are some ideas on how to style your jewellery based on Bollywood celeb-inspired looks.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon embraces ethnic-inspired necklaces with polki or diamond elements. These necklaces are perfect for adding a touch of whimsy to your casual or festival outfits. Pair them with flowy dresses or ethnic ensembles to capture her boho-chic style.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor's Tassel earrings can be a playful and stylish addition to your accessories collection. They come in various lengths, colours, and styles, making them versatile for different occasions.
Alia Bhatt
Alia's look from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has gained a lot of popularity because of her sarees and oversized jhumkas. These bold and eye-catching jhumkas can become the centrepiece of your traditional attire. Pair them with sarees or lehengas for a regal and festive look.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone's layer necklaces consist of mix-and-match delicate chains with bold pendants or you can opt for pieces with sentimental value. Layering necklaces can add depth and character to any outfit.
Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor is renowned for her bohemian-chic style, often incorporating silver necklaces with intricate and unique designs into her looks. Look for silver necklaces with intricate designs, such as filigree, tribal patterns, or engraved details. You can also choose necklaces with semi-precious gemstones like turquoise, amethyst, or coral for a pop of colour.