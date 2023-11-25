Eminent design trends from a GenZ Perspective

NEW DELHI: In the vibrant tapestry of ever-changing fashion trends, the upcoming festive season promises a unique blend of sophistication and simplicity, catering to the discerning tastes of Gen Z. As the new Gen continues to redefine elegance, this festive season embraces the essence of minimalism and functionality, creating a harmonious balance between tradition and modernity. Gen Z consumers are greatly influenced by social media and OTT platforms and this cohort’s fashion fragment is ever growing. In fact, industry data indicates that the demand for Gen Z fashion segment witnessed a 105% y-o-y increase in H1 2023.Let's delve into the eminent design trends that will set the stage for this season’s celebrations.

Sustainable Glamour: More than just a trend

One of the most notable shifts in the upcoming festive season is the growing emphasis on sustainability. Gen Z, being environmentally conscious, is leading the charge towards eco-friendly fashion choices. According to a recent study, Gen Z Shoppers demand sustainable retail, the vast majority of Generation Z shoppers prefer to buy sustainable brands, and they are most willing to spend 10% more on sustainable products. Designers and consumers alike are opting for sustainable fabrics, recycled materials, and ethical practices. Festive wear now embodies not just opulence, but also a commitment towards a greener planet. This conscious choice echoes the generation's ethos of being the change they want to see in the world.

The Rise of Minimalist Fashion

Minimalism continues to be a driving force in the fashion world, and this festive season is no exception. According to a report by McKinsey & Company, there has been a 47% increase in searches related to minimalist fashion in the past year. Gen Z’s preference for simplicity is evident in their shopping habits. Gen Z, known for its love of simplicity and functionality, is championing minimalist fashion. Clean lines, neutral tones, and timeless silhouettes are the order of the day. Think flowing dresses in solid hues, tailored suits in muted shades, and accessories that are elegant in their simplicity. The focus has shifted from excess to essence, allowing the wearer’s personality to shine through effortlessly.

Mixing Tradition with Modernity

While minimalism takes centre stage, there’s also a delightful trend of blending traditional elements with contemporary styles. A study by The Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company states that 65% of Gen Z consumers find cultural diversity important, influencing their fashion choices. Gen Z is redefining cultural fashion by incorporating classic motifs and traditional craftsmanship into modern designs. This fusion of heritage and innovation results in garments that are both culturally rich and fashion-forward. For instance, a traditional embroidered jacket paired with sleek trousers or a classic saree with a contemporary blouse design can make a powerful style statement.

Digital Fashion Takes the Spotlight

In the digital age, technology is seamlessly integrating with fashion, giving rise to the concept of digital fashion. The online fashion and lifestyle industry in India is now worth $11 billion and is slated to grow at a 25% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to $35 billion by 2028, according to a joint report by consultancy Bain & Company and Aditya Birla Group-owned house of brands firm TMRW. Gen Z, being digitally savvy, is embracing this trend with open arms. Virtual fashion shows, digital clothing, and augmented reality shopping experiences are becoming increasingly popular. This festive season, expect to see a blend of physical and digital fashion, where real-world garments coexist with their virtual counterparts, allowing for endless creativity and expression.

Fashion as a Form of Identity

For Gen Z, fashion isn’t just about following trends; it’s a means of self-expression. They are radically accepting different shapes and shades of beauty. This festive season, individuality takes precedence. Customization, DIY fashion, and upcycling are gaining traction. From hand-painted denim jackets to personalised accessories, Gen Z is finding innovative ways to infuse their unique personalities into their festive wardrobes. This trend not only promotes creativity but also emphasises the importance of embracing one’s identity in the world of fashion. A study by Pinterest reported a 70% increase in searches for “DIY fashion” ideas. Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram are flooded with tutorials showcasing how to personalise garments, encouraging individuality and creativity among young consumers.

In conclusion, the eminent design trends of this upcoming festive season, as seen through the eyes of Gen Z, are a beautiful amalgamation of sustainability, minimalism, tradition, technology, and personal expression. There are more than 116 million Gen Z consumers in India who continue to champion these design trends as fashion becomes a canvas for self-expression, social awareness, and celebration. So, with the approaching festive season, let's adorn ourselves with the elegance of minimalism, the conscience of sustainability, and the richness of cultural diversity, making a stylish statement that resonates far beyond the realm of fashion.