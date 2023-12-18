Elevate your style statement at work place with these winter outfits

MUMBAI: Staying warm during the winter doesn't have to mean compromising style, especially when it comes to work wear. From warm layers to chic accessories, here are winter ensembles that strike the perfect blend of professionalism and comfort, ensuring you look and feel good during the colder months.
Look stylish with a blazer
Begin your winter office attire with a classic wool blazer. For adaptability, go for a neutral colour like charcoal grey. Combine it with fitted pants and a neat button-down shirt. Complete the ensemble with ankle boots and a chic tote bag. This outfit is both office-appropriate and effortlessly elegant.
Turtleneck sweater dress
Choose a turtleneck sweater dress for a strong and feminine winter style. Choose a timeless colour like black, navy, or burgundy. For a more defined silhouette, belt the dress at the waist. Combine it with knee-high boots to keep your legs warm while also adding a refined touch.
Statement coat
There are many ways to look stylish in winters. You can go for a statement coat to make your workwear for winter more stylish and became the centre of attention. Go for a striking pattern or a vibrant colour. Go for a complementary-coloured midi skirt with it.
Monochromatic outfit
Select a colour that works well for winter, such as navy, burgundy, or deep green. Wear fitted culottes in the same shade as a bulky knit jumper. Ankle boots and a matching scarf finish the ensemble. This ensemble keeps you warm and stylish.
Velvet trousers
Velvet is a winter fabric that not only looks elegant but also provides additional warmth. When worn with a bold button-down shirt and blazer, these bell-bottom trousers look amazing.