Dharmendra to Sidharth-Kiara, see who all attended ‘Gadar 2’ success bash

MUMBAI: Makers of the recently released action drama film ‘Gadar 2’ on Saturday hoisted a grand success party in Mumbai where several big actors and filmmakers marked their presence.

Actor Sunny Deol’s father legendary actor Dharmendra arrived at the party in a casual look and was seen posing in front of the paps.





Actor RajKummar Rao kept it casual as he donned a shirt and black pants. He accessorized his look with dark shades.





Filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar attended the event along with fashion designer Manish Malhotra.





Actor Ananya Panday who is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film ‘Dream Girl 2’ also arrived at the event. She looked beautiful as she opted for a purple off-shoulder top paired with a green skirt.





Actor Arjun Kapoor looked dapper as he arrived at the party in a dark blue shirt paired with matching pants.





Sunny’s son Rajveer Deol was seen posing with his debut film Dono’s co-star Paloma.





Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Suniel Shetty were also among the attendees.





Actor Rakul Preet Singh also attended the success bash along with her boyfriend Jacky Bhagnani.





Actor Varun Dhawan arrived in style at the event.





Actor Aditya Roy Kapur looked handsome as he attended the party in a black shirt.





Sunny Deol was seen posing with his brother Bobby Deol.





Popular B-town couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked adorable as they arrived at the party hand-in-hand. The lovebirds were seen twinning in black outfits.





Apart from them, actors like Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt among others also arrived at the party.















































